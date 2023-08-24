Using Salt to Optimize Mental & Physical Performance | Free Podcast Summary

Andrew Huberman – Using Salt to Optimize Mental & Physical Performance

Let’s find out the role of sodium (salt) in the nervous system and the key role that it plays in mental performance, physical performance, and health. The brain senses salt levels in our body, and that relates to our feelings of thirst.

Conscious and unconscious salt intake and sensing modulate cravings for sugar, water, and other things. There is a direct relationship between the stress system (glucocorticoid system) and the salt craving system if you’re feeling anxious or stressed.