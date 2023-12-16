Vinod Khosla’s Predictions and Perspectives on Technology, AI, and Success

In a candid interview, Vinod Khosla, an influential tech investor and co-founder of Sun Microsystems, shares his insights on a range of topics including his predictions for technological advancements, the role of empathy in AI, and the qualities that define a successful founder.

He also discusses the potential risks and benefits of open sourcing AI and the importance of internal motivation in achieving happiness and success.