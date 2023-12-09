We got it backwards! Your actions affect your thinking #atomicIdeas

We got it backwards! Your actions affect your thinking
Harrison King shares insights on how to break bad habits and build new ones.
He discusses the importance of understanding the process of habit formation and offers practical strategies for habit change.
These include identifying weaknesses, making incremental changes, modifying the environment, and implementing a reward system.
The discussion emphasizes the importance of patience, self-kindness, and the belief in the possibility of change during the process of habit formation.
Long-term goal and motivation
Keeping your end goal in mind is important for long-term reward and motivation.
Finding joy in the positive changes resulting from healthier habits can help sustain motivation.
Belief in change
Believing that change is possible is crucial for a habit to stay changed.
This belief can fuel your determination and resilience in the face of challenges.
Support and accountability
Having the support of a group or accountability partner can make it easier to maintain habits.
This support can provide encouragement and feedback, which can be invaluable during the habit change process.
Habit modification
Habits can be modified or changed, but they never disappear completely.
Understanding this can help manage expectations and develop strategies for habit change.
Don’t think your way into acting differently, act your way into thinking differently. – Unknown
Habit reward system
Implementing a habit reward system can reinforce positive habits.
This involves assigning points to desired activities and using these points to redeem rewards.
Kindness and patience
It’s important to be kind to oneself throughout the habit change process.
Understand that changing habits takes time and effort, and progress is more important than perfection.
Creating cues for habits
Creating cues for starting a new habit can facilitate habit formation.
For example, using the starting of a coffee pot as a signal to meditate can help establish meditation as a habit.
Strengthening neural connections
Consistently practicing a habit strengthens the neural connections in your brain, making it more automatic.
This is how habits become ingrained and effortless over time.
Balancing the reward system
Maintain a balance between the points system and the frequency of rewards in your habit reward system.
This ensures that the rewards are meaningful and motivating, without becoming too easy to achieve or too infrequent to matter.