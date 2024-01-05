What are the strategies to enhance longevity?
Tony Robbins and Dr. Peter Diamandis shed light on strategies that can enhance longevity in the present and future.
They share insights on their personal health routines, the impact of mindset on health outcomes, and emerging technologies in regenerative medicine.
‘I want to do like what I did with money. I want to go to the very best. Let’s find the top 150 Nobel laureates, scientists, medical doctors. Let’s interview them and bring the very best on how to increase your energy and your strength and your vitality.’ – Tony Robbins
Personalized Health Practices
Maintaining high energy levels demands a blend of rigorous discipline, intensive training, biohacking techniques, and a strong sense of purpose rooted in service to others.
Practices like regular sleep schedules, cryotherapy (cold therapy), sauna use can contribute significantly towards health and longevity.
‘Longevity Escape Velocity’ Concept
‘Longevity escape velocity’ implies that by taking good care of ourselves now, we can increase our chances of benefiting from future biotech solutions that could considerably extend human lifespan.
Emphasis on Proactive Health Monitoring
Proactive health monitoring through advanced medical technologies like liquid biopsy for early cancer detection or coronary CT scans for identifying soft plaque in coronary arteries is critical to survival rates and overall health outcomes.
Benefits of Hormone Optimization Therapy
Hormone optimization therapy can significantly enhance the quality of life for both men and women as they age.
It’s not merely about avoiding disease but also optimizing one’s health to enjoy a better quality of life.
‘Stem cells are how you can rejuvenate the different systems and tissues of the body.’ – Dr. Peter Diamandis
Decoding the Aging Process
Aging is influenced by our epigenome – which genes are on or off.
As we age, our cells accumulate more DNA damage, causing sirtuins to spend more time repairing DNA rather than controlling gene expression, leading to accelerated aging.
Role of NMN
NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) is required by NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) to fuel sirtuin activity in cells and enhance their energy production capabilities.
However, most NMN supplements available in the market do not contain enough NMN due to its instability over time.
Potential of Synthetic NMN Product
MIB-626, a synthetic crystallized form of NMN developed by EdenRoc has shown promising results in increasing endurance, muscle development, and cognition in Special Forces personnel.
It’s currently undergoing FDA trials and could be available within the next 24 months.
Influence of Mind & Emotions on Health
The power of mind and emotions plays a significant role in maintaining health and wellbeing.
Our beliefs can significantly influence our physical states, underscoring the importance of mental discipline and emotional fulfillment alongside physical wellness routines.