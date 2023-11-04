What Does “Wealth” Mean to You? | Aisha Nyandoro | TED #bigIdeas

What Does “Wealth” Mean to You? | Aisha Nyandoro | TED

In a thought-provoking TED talk, Aisha Nyandoro invites us to redefine our understanding of wealth.

She shares insights from her work with low-income families and argues that wealth is more than just financial stability or material possessions.

It’s about agency, freedom, and collective well-being.

She also shares her experiences with a program that provides single mothers with a guaranteed income, allowing them to redefine wealth on their own terms.