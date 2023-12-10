What is the Dollar Time Returned (DTR) formula? – Guide to better decision making for entrepreneurs
This discussion offers insights into making effective decisions as an entrepreneur.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of the different types of decisions, the importance of minimizing regretful decisions, and the role of advisors in identifying blind spots.
It also introduces the Dollar Time Returned (DTR) formula for measuring the impact of decisions.
The more you can minimize decisions you make that you regret afterwards, the higher chance you give yourself to make it in business. – Unknown
The importance of advisors
Advisors and boards can help identify blind spots that may hinder decision-making.
Their insights and advice can be invaluable in making informed decisions.
Assessing decision accuracy
It’s important to regularly evaluate the accuracy of decisions made and their impact on the business.
This assessment helps to understand decision-making patterns and improve future decisions.
Avoiding distractions from core strengths
Wasted decisions and investments can distract from focusing on core strengths.
Avoiding such distractions can help in the growth of the company.
Embracing initial failures
Making wrong decisions initially is normal.
It’s part of the learning curve and leads to becoming a successful decision-maker.
Measuring decisions using DTR
The DTR (Dollar Time Returned) formula is a useful tool to measure the impact of decisions.
It helps to identify issues and blind spots in decision-making.
Typically blind spots are the reason why people have advisors, they have Board of Directors, they have an advisory board because the advisory board can help you say, ‘Hey Johnny, I hate to say this… you got a blind spot here, buddy.’ – Unknown
Informed decision making
By using tools like the DTR formula, entrepreneurs can make more informed decisions, thereby reducing the risk of regretful decisions.
Building team support
Using a solid decision-making process can help to present a convincing argument to the team, thereby gaining their support and moving forward confidently.
The importance of decision-making experience
Experience plays a crucial role in decision-making.
Over time, entrepreneurs can develop a format to measure the impact of right and wrong decisions, thereby improving their decision-making skills.