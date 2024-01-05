What is the future of computer vision and video intelligence?
In the near future, computer vision and video intelligence could revolutionize various industries.
Kimberly Tan, Partner at a16z, discusses the possibilities of these technologies in 2024, predicting their applications in real-world contexts and emphasizing the importance of privacy.
Potential Applications & Privacy Concerns
Potential applications span several industries with use cases ranging from compliance checks to crop health monitoring in agriculture.
However, as these technologies become more integrated into daily life, concerns about privacy rights arise.
Privacy Paramount
Privacy should be a paramount concern while implementing these technologies.
Companies need to respect data rights and privacy laws while intelligently utilizing video data without infringing on individual privacy.
2024: The Tipping Point
Despite challenges like regulatory issues and privacy concerns, 2024 is predicted to be a tipping point for widespread adoption of computer vision and video intelligence due to converging factors including cost efficiency, advances in AI models, and successful business models.
‘There’s a lot that can be done to make sure that people’s privacy rights are protected while allowing us to use the technology in a way that makes people’s lives better.’ – Kimberly Tan
Successful Implementations
Many companies have successfully integrated video intelligence and computer vision into their operations.
These success stories can inspire new founders looking for models to emulate or learn from.
Exploration of Big Ideas
In addition to computer vision and video intelligence, other big ideas include a new age of maritime exploration leveraging AI and computer vision, AI-first games that never end, and voice-first apps potentially having their moment.
‘I think it’s just a lot of things coming together to make this the right time to do it, both on the cost side and then I think yeah like a lot of companies have now grown up to be successful companies that have employed this model.’ – Kimberly Tan
Labor Shortages Opening Doors
Labor shortages in many industries may open doors for software innovation where it wasn’t previously considered.
This could accelerate the adoption of technologies like computer vision and video intelligence.
Cost-Effectiveness Driving Adoption
One of the key factors driving the adoption of these technologies is cost-effectiveness.
As technology becomes more affordable, more companies are likely to invest in it.
Regulatory & Stakeholder Engagement
Companies need to work closely with stakeholders on regulatory, personal, and business aspects to ensure everyone feels comfortable with the use of these technologies.
This is crucial for their widespread acceptance and use.