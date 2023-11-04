“When Banking Fails” with Amit Seru | All Else Equal #bigIdeas

“When Banking Fails” with Amit Seru | All Else Equal

In the episode ‘When Banking Fails’, finance professors Jonathan Berk and Jules van Binsbergen, along with guest Amit Seru, delve into the recent banking crisis, exploring the causes of bank runs, the value of government subsidies to banks, and the relevance of banks in financing risky investments.

They question the stability of the current banking system and propose potential solutions for its inherent issues.