“When Institutions Cry Wolf” with Jay Bhattacharya | All Else Equal #bigIdeas

“When Institutions Cry Wolf” with Jay Bhattacharya | All Else Equal
The podcast episode ‘When Institutions Cry Wolf’ dives into the complex issue of governmental credibility and the potential consequences of misleading the public.
Hosts Jonathan Berk and Jules van Binsbergen, along with guest Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, discuss the potential benefits and drawbacks of government institutions lying to their citizens, with a particular focus on the medical field and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Role of White Lies
White lies, though seemingly innocuous, can be damaging in the long term.
They might help avoid conflict in the short term, but can harm credibility in the long run, especially in long-term relationships where people can often tell when someone is lying.
Misinformation in Medicine
The field of medicine is an area where misinformation is particularly prevalent, with doctors often exaggerating the consequences of unhealthy behaviors and the benefits of healthy ones to influence patient behavior.
This can lead to mistrust and skepticism among patients.
Understanding Disease Prevalence
Accurately determining the prevalence of diseases is crucial for calculating mortality rates.
Misleading information about disease prevalence can lead to inaccurate mortality rates and misguided public health policies.
The Backlash Against Truth
Revealing inconvenient truths, such as lower fatality rates for a disease, can lead to backlash and resistance, especially if it contradicts prevailing narratives or could potentially alter public behavior.
The Importance of Accurate Information
Accurate information is crucial for effective public policy.
Misinformation or lack of information can lead to ineffective policies or strategies, such as failing to adequately protect those most at risk during a pandemic.
Vindication of Controversial Research
Research that contradicts prevailing narratives or beliefs can face backlash but may eventually be validated by subsequent studies.
This underscores the importance of maintaining scientific integrity and openness to all research, even if it is initially controversial.
The Dangers of Misleading the Public
Misleading the public, even with good intentions, can have detrimental effects.
It can lead to mistrust, skepticism, and resistance, undermining public health efforts and causing more harm than good.
What happens is people can get a short term advantage by lying to people, and getting them to act in a way that’s either for their own good or the public good, but they ignore the fact that once it comes out that it’s a lie, people no longer trust. – Jonathan Berk
The credibility of the government should be viewed as a public good in and of itself, which means that you need to use that credibility sparingly, and you don’t want to waste it. – Jules van Binsbergen
The Need for Transparency and Accountability
Transparency and accountability are crucial in public health decision-making.
Mistakes and failures should be acknowledged and learned from, rather than hidden or denied, to prevent similar occurrences in the future.