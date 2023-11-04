“When Institutions Cry Wolf” with Jay Bhattacharya | All Else Equal #bigIdeas

“When Institutions Cry Wolf” with Jay Bhattacharya | All Else Equal

The podcast episode ‘When Institutions Cry Wolf’ dives into the complex issue of governmental credibility and the potential consequences of misleading the public.

Hosts Jonathan Berk and Jules van Binsbergen, along with guest Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, discuss the potential benefits and drawbacks of government institutions lying to their citizens, with a particular focus on the medical field and the COVID-19 pandemic.