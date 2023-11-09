When Two Giants Intersect: Healthcare Meets Fintech | Julie Yoo and David Haber | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

When Two Giants Intersect: Healthcare Meets Fintech | Julie Yoo and David Haber | a16z Podcast

This discussion with Julie Yoo and David Haber explores the intersection of healthcare and fintech, pointing out the challenges and opportunities in the U.S. healthcare system.

They highlight the potential of reimagining the three-party system of payers, providers, and consumers, with a focus on the impact of regulatory changes and the role of new technologies.