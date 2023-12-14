When your hands are hidden, you lose trust! Psychological Insights from Vanessa Van Edwards
Vanessa Van Edwards, a behavioral investigator, shares psychological tricks to boost charisma and confidence.
She highlights the importance of non-verbal cues, the balance between warmth and competence, and the power of authenticity in enhancing personal and professional relationships.
The power of achievement-oriented words
Using achievement-oriented words in directions or emails can improve performance, increase motivation, and even change dopamine and testosterone levels.
Words like ‘win,’ ‘succeed,’ and ‘master’ can double the desire to keep working and have a physiological impact on our bodies.
The influence of visual cues
Visual cues, such as motivational posters or pictures of success, can prime individuals to take action and work harder towards their goals.
For example, telemarketers who used a picture of a winning athlete on top of their scripts saw an increase in their earnings.
Charisma is a superpower when used correctly, and if you use it incorrectly, you’ll be humbled at some point in your life. – Vanessa Van Edwards
The impact of words in communication
The words used in emails and communication significantly impact how others perceive and respond to us.
Warm and competent words foster connection, trust, and productivity, while negative words can prime people to be busier, more challenged, and late.
Your words have power, your cues have power. We can change someone’s physiology with a single word. So with every word you put out there, think about how can you infect people for good. – Vanessa Van Edwards
The power of compliments
Compliments and acknowledgments spark dopamine and can positively influence others.
Acknowledging specific qualities or similarities increases the likelihood of getting a positive response or a deal.
The biggest compliment one can give someone is ‘You remind me of myself.’
I’m my greatest self when I can show up somewhere as myself and not worry about having to hide fake or change. – Vanessa Van Edwards
The role of voice tone
Using a lower voice tone can convey competence and authority.
However, faking a lower voice tone can appear unnatural and raise suspicion.
Dealing with toxic individuals often forces us to use fake warmth cues, which can be detrimental to our well-being and authenticity.
The importance of authenticity
Being authentic and true to oneself is crucial for charisma and confidence.
Respecting and valuing others contributes to a positive and charismatic presence.
There is no need to hide, fake, or change oneself to be confident and charismatic.
The significance of integrity
Embodying authenticity and integrity leads to increased confidence and charisma.
Showing up as oneself without fear of judgment or the need to put on a facade is empowering and allows for genuine charisma.
When assessing someone’s truthfulness, asking them to ‘tell me,’ ‘explain,’ and ‘describe’ can elicit detailed responses and provide insights into honesty or deception.