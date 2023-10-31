Why You Should Stop Setting Goals | Emmanuel Acho | TED #bigIdeas

Why You Should Stop Setting Goals | Emmanuel Acho | TED

In a paradigm-shifting TED Talk, former NFL player, author, and TV sports analyst Emmanuel Acho challenges the conventional wisdom of setting goals as the path to success.

He argues that while goals can provide motivation, they can also limit potential, distort perception of accomplishments, and lead to harmful behaviors.

Instead, he advocates for an approach focused on limitless objectives, flexibility, and adaptability.