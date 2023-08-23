WHY YOU’RE ALWAYS TIRED – It All Begins With Your EVENING ROUTINE! | Tom Bilyeu | Free Podcast Summary

The BEST EVENING ROUTINE! If You’re ALWAYS tired – It All Begins here! | Tom Bilyeu
This episode explores the importance of an effective evening routine, focusing on the critical role of sleep for productivity, energy, and overall well-being.
Tom Bilyeu shares valuable insights and practical strategies to optimize sleep, from diet and exercise to the use of technology and the design of your bedroom.
Technology and Sleep
Engaging with electronic devices such as phones and laptops can induce stress and disrupt sleep.
Disconnecting from these devices, especially an hour before bed, can reduce distractions and promote relaxation.
It’s also advisable to remove these devices from the bedroom to create a ‘sleep sanctuary’.
Maintaining a Consistent Sleep Schedule
Aligning with the body’s circadian rhythms by maintaining a consistent bedtime can lead to quality sleep.
Avoid setting alarms for sleep to minimize stress and allow the body to determine its own sleep duration.
Trust that you’ve learned from the past and forgive yourself. You’re not the same person you were before, and every moment is an opportunity for growth. – Tom Bilyeu
The Importance of Sleep Environment
Creating a cool, dark environment in your bedroom promotes better sleep.
Lower the room temperature to around 68 degrees Fahrenheit and use blackout curtains to minimize artificial light exposure.
These simple adjustments can have a profound impact on sleep quality.
The Power of Breathing Techniques
Deep breathing techniques, such as taking six deep breaths, can create a state change and reduce stress, promoting relaxation before sleep.
Breathing through the nose while sleeping can also optimize airflow and prevent issues like sleep apnea.
The Value of Self-Compassion
It’s important to have self-compassion when facing sleep problems.
If you wake up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back asleep, don’t stress.
Get out of bed, do something relaxing in a different room until you feel sleepy again, and trust in your body’s natural sleep rhythm.
The Connection Between Sleep and Weight Management
Maintaining a healthy weight can reduce the risk of sleep apnea and allow for better breathing during sleep.
Prioritizing sleep can also improve glucose response and aid in weight management, impacting various aspects of life positively.
Cannabinoids and Sleep
Different cannabinoids in marijuana can influence sleep differently.
For instance, CBN may be more effective for sleep than CBD.
Exploring the use of cannabinoids, such as sublingual tinctures, may have potential benefits for sleep and relaxation.
The Significance of Chronotypes
Understanding your chronotype, or when your body naturally wants to sleep and wake up, can help create a sleep schedule that aligns with your biological rhythms.
This can optimize your sleep and wakefulness periods, leading to improved focus and productivity.
The Snowball Effect of Sleep Hygiene
Optimizing sleep hygiene can lead to a snowball effect, leading to improved focus, energy, productivity, cognition, and overall health.
From managing stress to creating an evening ritual, every small adjustment can significantly improve sleep quality and, in turn, overall well-being.