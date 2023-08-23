William MacAskill on Effective Altruism, Moral Progress, and Cultural Innovation | Free Podcast Summary

William MacAskill on Effective Altruism, Moral Progress, and Cultural Innovation | Convos with Tyler

In a stimulating dialogue with Tyler Cowen, philosopher William MacAskill, a key proponent of the effective altruism movement, delves into the principles and impact of effective altruism, the intricacies of moral progress, and the role of cultural innovation.

The conversation provides a comprehensive understanding of these subjects, emphasizing the need for a balanced and thoughtful approach in moral decision-making.