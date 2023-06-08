101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think – Brianna Wiest | Free Book Summary

Prioritize Self-Care

Taking the time to prioritize self-care is essential for living a healthy and fulfilling life.

We should be intentional about making time for ourselves and engaging in activities that nourish our physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

This helps us stay balanced, focused and energized.