101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think – Brianna Wiest | Free Book Summary

101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think – Brianna Wiest
101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think, by Brianna Wiest, is an inspiring collection of essays that challenge readers to think differently about life and the world around them. Each essay tackles a different topic, from relationships to work-life balance to mental health, in a thoughtful and thought-provoking manner.
Prioritize Self-Care
Taking the time to prioritize self-care is essential for living a healthy and fulfilling life.
We should be intentional about making time for ourselves and engaging in activities that nourish our physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.
This helps us stay balanced, focused and energized.
Pursue Meaningful Work
Finding meaningful work is essential for living a good life.
We should pursue work that aligns with our values and allows us to use our unique talents and skills.
This enables us to feel passionate and fulfilled in our careers, rather than feeling stuck in jobs we don’t enjoy.
Respect Boundaries
Respect for boundaries is essential for healthy relationships.
We should be mindful of other people’s needs and feelings, as well as our own.
This means being honest about what we expect from others, setting clear boundaries and respecting each other’s autonomy.
Practice Gratitude
Practicing gratitude helps us appreciate the good things in life.
We can focus on what we are thankful for, rather than dwelling on the negative aspects of our lives.
This helps us stay positive and motivated, even when faced with challenges or difficulties.
Foster Connections
Making connections with people is essential for living a good life.
We should be open to meeting new people, making meaningful conversations and forming strong relationships.
This allows us to build a supportive network of friends and family that can provide emotional support during difficult times.
Take Risks
Taking risks can lead to personal growth and success.
We should be willing to step outside of our comfort zone and try new things, even if it is scary or uncertain.
This allows us to gain confidence, stretch ourselves and learn new skills or knowledge.
Embrace Change
Change is inevitable in life, so it’s important to embrace it rather than resist it.
We can look at change as an opportunity for growth, rather than as something to be feared or avoided.
This helps us stay open-minded and see the potential in every situation or experience.
Focus on the Present
Living in the present moment is key to making the most of life.
We should focus on what we can do now instead of worrying about what has already happened or what may happen later on.
This enables us to appreciate each moment and enjoy life more fully.
Invest in Yourself
Investing in ourselves is essential for living a good life.
We should be intentional about taking care of ourselves, both physically and mentally, by getting enough sleep, eating healthy food and engaging in activities that bring us joy or help us grow as individuals.