5 life lessons that books can teach you

5 life lessons that books have taught me A thread…

1. Failure doesn’t lead to success. Reflection does. Everyone fails. But not everyone succeeds. Reflection covers that distance. Books made me reflect on my failures, as I was able to see how others did the same. My top 3 books in this category…

2. There are 2 ways to learn from mistakes. Read books. Or make them yourselves. While everyone’s journey differs, mistakes tend to repeat themselves. And books have been such a wonderful source of learning at the expense of other’s mistakes. My top 3 books in this category…

3. It isn’t always about hearing something new. Sometimes the same thing you already knew, expressed in a single sentence, can change everything for you. Books have done that for me. They bring structure to your scattered thoughts and beliefs. My top 3 books in this category…

4. You are not the average of the 5 people you spend most time with. You are the average of the 5 ideas you spend most time with. Books allow you to pursue ideas/themes. Go deep; form a bond. Books shape your reality. The way you look at it. My top 3 books in this category…

5. Learning doesn’t have to be expensive A book costing less than a pizza, can literally change your life. I have been saved by books, so often. I have felt heard and understood, by books, so often. I have known myself through books, so often. My top 3 in this category…

I have learnt so much from books, that it’s become some sort of life mission to spread the power of books, at a time when an entire generation is being raised to consume 60 seconds of a constantly scrolling feed! I love gifting books (fun fact: Rework is my most gifted book)

The more you read, the more things you will know. The more you that you know, the more places you will go. – Dr. Suess

