A Mind for Numbers: How to Excel at Math and Science (Even If You Flunked Algebra) – Barbara Oakley | Free Book Summary

Two Modes of Thinking

The brain functions in two modes: focused and diffuse.

Focused mode is for concentration on specific problems, while diffuse mode allows the mind to range freely and make connections.

Shifting between these two allows for better understanding and retention of complex material.