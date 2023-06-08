A Return to Love: Reflections on the Principles of “A Course in Miracles” – Marianne Williamson | Free Book Summary

A Return to Love: Reflections on the Principles of “A Course in Miracles” – Marianne Williamson Book Summary

A Return to Love: Reflections on the Principles of “A Course in Miracles” – Marianne Williamson

A Return to Love, by Marianne Williamson, is a profound exploration of the principles in ‘A Course in Miracles.’ The book offers insights on how to embrace love as the ultimate healer and source of happiness, guiding readers towards a more fulfilling life by overcoming fear and embracing love.

