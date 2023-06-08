Barking Up the Wrong Tree: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Success Is (Mostly) Wrong – Eric Barker | Free Book Summary

Redefining Success

Success is subjective, and the traditional definition tends to focus solely on financial wealth and social status.

Barker introduces a new interpretation encompassing four pillars: abundance, achievement, significance, and legacy.

It emphasizes personal growth, having a meaningful career, fostering strong relationships, and making an impact on society.