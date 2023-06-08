Be Here Now – Ram Dass | Free Book Summary

The Present Moment

Ram Dass illustrates the importance of fully experiencing the present moment.

He emphasizes that by focusing on our breath and surroundings, we cultivate mindfulness and transform our lives.

This awareness allows us to let go of past regrets and future worries and embrace the here and now.