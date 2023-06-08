Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking – Malcolm Gladwell | Free Book Summary

Understand Your Biases

Our snap judgments are often based on biases that we may not be aware of.

To make better decisions, we must first understand our prejudices and preconceptions.

By being mindful of our own biases, we can be more open to alternative perspectives and make better-informed decisions.