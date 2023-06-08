Change Your Brain, Change Your Life: The Breakthrough Program for Conquering Anxiety, Depression, Obsessiveness, Anger, and Impulsiveness – Daniel G. Amen | Free Book Summary

The Importance of Brain Health

Dr. Amen emphasizes that taking care of one’s brain health is crucial for overall well-being.

The brain is the organ responsible for directing all bodily functions, emotions, and behaviors.

By understanding the brain’s anatomy and how it operates, individuals can effectively address mental health issues and enhance their quality of life.