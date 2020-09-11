Conditions precedent during fund raise [Whiteboard Friday]

Conditions precedent (popularly known as CP) is a list of activities that investor requires a startup to finish before they actually put in the money. Many tasks in this list is derived from the findings during investor due diligence.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at this list, what’s their impact is on your fund raise process and how you can try to optimize this list in order to get the investment amount earlier to your bank.

