Conditions subsequent during fund raise [Whiteboard Friday]

Conditions subsequent (popularly known as CS) is a list of activities that investor requires a startup to complete immediately after they put in the money. This includes things like allotting shares to investors, appointing them as director and many more activities derived from the findings during investor due diligence.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at this list and what’s their impact is, and how to plan for it so that committed tasks are done on time which is critical from SHA’s implementation.

