Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting, from Birth to Preschool – Emily Oster | Free Book Summary

Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding has been shown to have some benefits for both mothers and babies, but these benefits are often overstated. While breastfeeding can reduce the risk of certain infections and diseases for babies, the effect is relatively small. Breastfeeding can also have benefits for mothers, such as reducing the risk of certain cancers and improving maternal mental health.

However, these benefits are also relatively small. Ultimately, the decision to breastfeed should be based on individual circumstances and what works best for the mother and baby.