Defensive Design for the Web – Jason Fried and Matthew Linderman | Free Book Summary

Design for the “Three D’s”

When designing for the web, it’s important to keep in mind the “Three D’s” of user behavior: Distraction, Disorientation, and Doubt. Users are often distracted when using the web, which can lead to mistakes and errors.

They may also become disoriented when navigating complex sites, or experience doubt when faced with unfamiliar tasks. Design your site with these factors in mind, and provide clear, simple guidance at every step.