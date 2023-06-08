Defensive Design for the Web – Jason Fried and Matthew Linderman | Free Book Summary

Defensive Design for the Web – Jason Fried and Matthew Linderman
“Defensive Design for the Web: How to Improve Error Messages, Help, Forms, and Other Crisis Points” was first published in 2004, and it offers practical advice on how to design websites that are more user-friendly, with a focus on anticipating and addressing potential problems that users may encounter.
Pay attention to error messages
Error messages are a crucial part of the user experience, and should be designed with care. Users rely on error messages to understand what went wrong and how to fix it. Make sure your error messages are clear, concise, and specific to the problem at hand. Avoid using technical jargon, and provide actionable steps for the user to take.
Design for the “Three D’s”
When designing for the web, it’s important to keep in mind the “Three D’s” of user behavior: Distraction, Disorientation, and Doubt. Users are often distracted when using the web, which can lead to mistakes and errors.
Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!)
AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes!
They may also become disoriented when navigating complex sites, or experience doubt when faced with unfamiliar tasks. Design your site with these factors in mind, and provide clear, simple guidance at every step.
Use contextual help
Contextual help is help that is directly related to the task at hand and can be accessed at the point of need. This can take many forms, such as tooltips, inline help, or contextual menus. Contextual help can be more effective than traditional documentation or help files, as it is more targeted and less overwhelming.
Reduce user input
The less user input required, the better. Where possible, design your site to minimize the amount of typing or data entry required from the user. Use defaults, pre-populated fields, and smart forms to streamline the user experience.
Plan for failure
It’s important to plan for failure when designing your site. Anticipate the different ways users might interact with your site, and design your error messages, fallbacks, and recovery paths accordingly. This will help minimize frustration and ensure a smoother user experience overall.
Test your designs
Testing is crucial to the success of any web design project. Test your site with real users in real-world scenarios to uncover usability issues and identify areas for improvement. Use a variety of testing methods, such as usability testing, A/B testing, and analytics, to get a complete picture of how your site is performing.
Provide feedback
Feedback is important to the user experience. Users want to know that their actions are being recognized and that progress is being made. Use visual cues, progress bars, and other feedback mechanisms to keep users informed and engaged.
Make navigation easy
Navigation is a critical part of the user experience. Make sure your site is easy to navigate, with clear, intuitive menus and navigation paths. Use breadcrumbs, search functionality, and other tools to help users find what they’re looking for quickly and easily.
Consider mobile devices
More and more users are accessing the web from mobile devices, so it’s important to design your site with mobile in mind. Use responsive design techniques to ensure your site looks and works well on a variety of screen sizes and devices. Minimize the amount of scrolling and zooming required, and optimize your site for touch-based interaction.