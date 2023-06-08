Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff … and It’s All Small Stuff: Simple Ways to Keep the Little Things From Taking Over Your Life (Mass Market Paperback) – Richard Carlson | Free Book Summary

Let Go of Perfectionism

Trying to do everything perfectly can be an exhausting pursuit.

We should instead focus on doing our best and accept that mistakes are part of life.

Letting go of perfectionism allows us to enjoy our accomplishments without the pressure of having to be perfect.