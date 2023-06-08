Eat That Frog!: 21 Great Ways to Stop Procrastinating and Get More Done in Less Time – Brian Tracy | Free Book Summary

Prioritize Your Tasks

Being productive requires focusing on the important tasks first, so that we can get more done in less time.

We should identify our top priorities, break them down into smaller chunks and then start working on them one at a time.

This helps us stay focused and avoid getting overwhelmed.