Esther Duflo wants you to think like a plumber | Free Podcast Summary

Esther Duflo wants you to think like a plumber | ReThinking with Adam Grant

Nobel laureate Esther Duflo shares her unique perspective on economics, poverty, and human motivation in a conversation with Adam Grant.

She discusses her unconventional journey into economics, her groundbreaking experiments to combat poverty, and her insights on what truly motivates people.

She also debunks common myths about poverty and discusses how to make meaningful progress towards solving complex societal problems.