Excuse Me While I Wag: A Dilbert Book – Scott Adams | Free Book Summary

Excuse Me While I Wag: A Dilbert Book – Scott Adams
“Excuse Me While I Wag: A Dilbert Book” is a collection of comic strips from the Dilbert series that satirize corporate culture and office life. The book was published in 1996 and is one of many Dilbert books that have been published over the years.
Bosses are incompetent
In the book, the character of Dilbert’s boss, Mr. Pointy-Hair, is portrayed as incompetent and clueless. This is a common theme throughout the Dilbert series, as Adams highlights the problem of bad management in the workplace.
Bureaucracy is frustrating
One of the key takeaways from the book is the frustration caused by bureaucracy in the workplace. The characters in Dilbert struggle with red tape and bureaucracy at every turn, leading to a feeling of powerlessness and helplessness.
Humor is a coping mechanism
The book uses humor as a coping mechanism for dealing with the frustrations of office life. By making light of the absurdities and challenges of the workplace, the book provides a way for readers to find humor in their own experiences.
Technology can be frustrating
The book also highlights the frustrations caused by technology in the workplace. The characters in Dilbert struggle with malfunctioning computers, confusing software, and other technical issues that can make work more difficult.
Employees can feel trapped
Another key takeaway from the book is the feeling of being trapped that many employees experience in the workplace. The characters in Dilbert often feel stuck in their jobs, unable to escape the bureaucracy and dysfunction that surrounds them.
Work-life balance is important
The book also touches on the importance of work-life balance. The characters in Dilbert struggle with long hours and unrealistic expectations, leading to burnout and frustration.
Corporate culture can be toxic
The book highlights the toxic nature of corporate culture, which can lead to stress, anxiety, and even depression. Through the character of Dilbert, Scott Adams exposes the negative aspects of corporate culture and the toll it can take on employees.
Laughing is good for the soul
Finally, the book demonstrates the power of laughter to improve our mood and outlook. By finding humor in the challenges of office life, readers can find a way to cope with the frustrations of their own workplace experiences.