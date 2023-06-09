Fugitive From the Cubicle Police – Scott Adams | Free Book Summary

Fugitive From the Cubicle Police – Scott Adams

“Fugitive From the Cubicle Police” is a humorous book that chronicles the adventures of a fictional character named “Wally” who tries to escape the drudgery of office life. Scott Adams is best known as the creator of the popular comic strip “Dilbert,” which satirizes corporate culture and the absurdities of office life. “Fugitive From the Cubicle Police” is a spinoff of the Dilbert comic strip and features many of the same themes and characters.