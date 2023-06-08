Get Your Sh*t Together: How to Stop Worrying About What You Should Do So You Can Finish What You Need to Do and Start Doing What You Want to Do (A No F*cks Given Guide) – Sarah Knight | Free Book Summary

Identifying Priorities

It’s essential to identify your priorities and focus on what truly matters.

Keeping an extensive to-do list may seem like progress, but it only leads to being overextended and overwhelmed.

Break down your goals into simpler, achievable tasks to make them more manageable.