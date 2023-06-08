Getting to Yes: Negotiating Agreement Without Giving In – Roger Fisher | Free Book Summary

Focus on Interests, Not Positions

Negotiations can become unproductive when parties get locked into defending their positions.

To avoid this and seek a mutually beneficial agreement, shift the focus from positions to the underlying interests of both parties.

By examining one another’s needs, desires, and concerns, it becomes more feasible to find a solution that satisfies everyone involved.