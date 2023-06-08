How to Be an Adult in Relationships: The Five Keys to Mindful Loving – David Richo | Free Book Summary

The Five A’s

The foundation of mindful loving consists of attention, acceptance, appreciation, affection, and allowing.

Attention requires being fully present to your partner, while acceptance means not trying to change them.

Appreciation involves expressing gratitude, affection is about genuine care, and allowing aims to create a non-controlling environment.