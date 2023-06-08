How to Develop Self-Confidence And Influence People By Public Speaking (Mass Market Paperback) – Dale Carnegie | Free Book Summary

Fear of Public Speaking

Fear of public speaking is a common challenge faced by many.

To combat this apprehension, acknowledging one’s fear is the first step toward overcoming it.

By embracing nervous energy, speakers can turn it into a constructive force, which helps break the cycle of pessimism and self-doubt.