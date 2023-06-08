How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t: 14 Habits that Are Holding You Back from Happiness – Andrea Owen | Free Book Summary

How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t: 14 Habits that Are Holding You Back from Happiness – Andrea Owen
In ‘How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t,’ Andrea Owen provides practical solutions to overcome 14 habits that inhibit personal happiness and fulfillment. This book will help you identify these destructive behaviors and provide actionable insights to help you overcome them, fostering a more positive and joyful life.
Recognize Negative Self-Talk
One of the first steps to personal growth is to recognize negative self-talk and its impact on your well-being.
Become aware of the stories you tell yourself, how they hinder your progress, and work on replacing them with positive affirmations.
Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!)
AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes!
Accept Compliments Gracefully
Many people struggle to accept compliments, often downplaying or rejecting them.
Learn to accept compliments gracefully, as it not only demonstrates self-respect but also allows you to cultivate a positive self-image.
Break Free from Perfectionism
Perfectionism is a self-defeating habit, causing stress, anxiety, and feelings of inadequacy.
Recognize the unrealistic expectations you set for yourself and learn to appreciate your efforts, even if the outcome is not perfect.
Overcome Comparison and Jealousy
Comparison is known as the thief of joy.
Instead of focusing on what others have or what they’ve achieved, redirect your energy towards personal growth and celebrate your own accomplishments.
Manage People-Pleasing Tendencies
Being a people-pleaser can be harmful to self-esteem and limit personal growth.
Learn to establish boundaries, prioritize self-care, and say no when necessary, enabling you to live an authentic life true to yourself.
Let Go of Control
Trying to control everything can lead to anxiety and exhaustion.
Learn to differentiate between what you can control and what you cannot, and develop coping strategies for dealing with uncertainty.
Quiet the Inner Critic
An overly critical inner voice can keep you trapped in a cycle of self-doubt and criticism.
Acknowledge the presence of this inner critic and develop techniques to quiet it, fostering a more supportive and encouraging mindset.
Accept Responsibility for Your Life
Embrace the power of personal responsibility for your circumstances and actions.
By taking control of your life, you will be able to make positive changes, build resilience, and move forward with purpose.
Cultivate Gratitude and Positive Mindset
Fostering a habit of gratitude and developing a positive mindset can have tremendous effects on your happiness and well-being.
Practice gratitude daily and focus on the positive aspects of your life, rather than dwelling on negativity.