How we build our Product Roadmap at Asana | by Jackie Bavaro | Medium
At Asana we wanted to get the best of both worlds: a clear strategy where everyone can connect the dots from their daily work to the company mission, and a collaborative process where the people closest to the work can influence our direction.
If there’s a company outcome we feel is really important, we consider what work we could do to achieve it, and how much work we can fit into a year.
Teams determine their own work and their own KRs, and the Objective owners review the KRs to ensure that the work we’re doing will actually add up to achieving the Objective.