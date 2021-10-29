    JioPhone Next: The affordable smartphone designed for India

    Google and Jio have worked closely to create this OS with unique capabilities that have been built to cater to the diverse needs of the Indian consumer, including read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a great camera with India-centric Snapchat Lenses, and much more. The embedded voice-first features will also enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their language of choice.

    This will be an affordable smartphone with an entry price of only ₹1,999 and the rest paid via easy EMI over 18/24 months. JioPhone Next price in India is Rs. 6,499, but can be bought for Rs. 1,500 EMI.

     

