Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life – Marie Kondō | Free Book Summary

The KonMari Method

The KonMari Method involves tidying things in categories, focusing on what brings joy, and discarding the rest.

It also emphasizes assigning a specific place for each item.

Applied to the workplace, this method leads to a more organized, efficient, and joyful work environment.