Letting Go: The Pathway To Surrender – David R. Hawkins | Free Book Summary

The Mechanics of Letting Go

Letting go is the process of releasing emotional attachments to outcomes, judgments, and expectations.

To do this, one must become aware of emotional states, identify any limiting thoughts, and accept the emotion without suppressing it.

By surrendering to the experience, individuals can free themselves from the constraints that hinder emotional growth.