Mastery: The Keys to Success and Long-Term Fulfillment – George Leonard | Free Book Summary

The Learning Process

Leonard emphasizes that mastery is an ongoing journey and learning how to love the process is essential.

There will always be obstacles in the pursuit of mastery.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

Embrace them to stay in tune with this never-ending journey.