Mating in Captivity: Reconciling the Erotic and the Domestic – Esther Perel | Free Book Summary

Embracing Paradoxical Elements

Desire requires a delicate balance between familiarity and mystery.

Perel suggests that couples should acknowledge and embrace the paradoxical aspects of their relationships.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

They might learn to navigate the challenges of daily life while cherishing moments of unpredictability and fostering an environment in which desire can thrive.