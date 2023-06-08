Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office: 101 Unconscious Mistakes Women Make That Sabotage Their Careers – Lois P. Frankel | Free Book Summary

Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office: 101 Unconscious Mistakes Women Make That Sabotage Their Careers – Lois P. Frankel Book Summary

In ‘Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office,’ Dr. Lois P. Frankel addresses 101 unconscious mistakes that women often make in their professional lives, which can hinder their career growth. The book offers expert advice on how to recognize and overcome these behaviors, empowering women to achieve their full potential and excel in the workplace.

Leaving Childhood Behaviors Behind

Frankel emphasizes the importance of outgrowing behaviors that society associates with ‘nice girls.’ These actions often hold women back in their careers and prevent them from being seen as competent and capable professionals.

Recognize and unlearn these behaviors to strengthen your professional image.

Being Assertive, Not Aggressive

Assertiveness is key to professional success.

Women are often encouraged to be polite and accommodating rather than assertive.

Find a balance between assertiveness and aggressiveness, learning to communicate your needs and opinions with confidence.

Championing Yourself

Women often downplay their accomplishments and wait for recognition instead of promoting themselves.

Make your skills and achievements known to colleagues and supervisors, so your work and value are acknowledged and rewarded.

Overcoming Perfectionism

Perfectionism can be limiting rather than helpful.

Understand that mistakes are inevitable and learn to view them as growth opportunities.

Overcoming perfectionism enables you to take calculated risks, delegate effectively, and prioritize tasks.

Effective Decision Making

Hesitating or deferring decisions can be detrimental to your career progression.

Develop a sense of decisiveness, learning to make confident and informed decisions without procrastinating or overanalyzing.

Setting Boundaries

Learning to establish and maintain boundaries at work is crucial.

Avoid being overburdened with tasks, and prioritize your well-being.

Communicate effectively with coworkers and supervisors to avoid excessive demands or distractions.

Networking and Mentorship

Cultivating a professional network and seeking mentorship aids in career growth and advancement.

Develop relationships with individuals in positions you aspire to achieve, attend networking events, and remain active in industry organizations.

Negotiation Skills

Frequently, women are reluctant to negotiate, which can lead to lost opportunities.

Improve your negotiation skills to effectively advocate for salary increases, promotions, and other benefits.

Being Comfortable with Power

Many women feel uncomfortable wielding authority.

Embrace and leverage your power in the workplace, learning to use it ethically and strategically to influence decisions and make an impact.

Fostering a Growth Mindset

Adopting a growth mindset promotes resilience and adaptability, encouraging personal and professional growth.

Embrace change, seek new opportunities, and pursue continuous learning to remain competitive and relevant in the workplace.

