Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, and Happiness – Richard H. Thaler | Free Book Summary

Choice Architecture

Choice architecture, a central concept in the book, refers to the way choices are presented and organized.

How options are framed and the order in which they appear can greatly influence the decisions individuals make.

Carefully crafted choice architecture can nudge people towards making more informed choices.