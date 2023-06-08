Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges – Amy Cuddy | Free Book Summary

The Power Pose

The practice of power posing involves standing or sitting in a confident position for a few minutes.

It can help to decrease cortisol levels, reduce stress, and increase testosterone levels.

By doing this, you can enhance your overall presence and make a lasting impact in high-pressure situations.