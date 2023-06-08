Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living – Shauna Niequist | Free Book Summary

The Price of Perfection

Chasing perfection can lead to a constant feeling of overwhelm and burnout.

It’s important to internalize the idea that being perfect is unattainable and exhausting.

Recognizing this helps create space for a more balanced and joyful life.