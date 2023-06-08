Sprint: How to Solve Big Problems and Test New Ideas in Just Five Days – Jake Knapp | Free Book Summary

The power of a time-limited sprint

A sprint is a focused, time-limited process that allows teams to solve big problems and test new ideas quickly. The key to a successful sprint is to have a clear goal and a defined process that includes mapping out the problem, sketching potential solutions, and creating a prototype.

By limiting the time frame to five days, teams can avoid analysis paralysis and make progress toward a solution in a short amount of time.