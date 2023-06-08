The Confidence Code: The Science and Art of Self-Assurance – What Women Should Know – Katty Kay | Free Book Summary

Nature vs. Nurture

Confidence has both genetic and environmental influences.

While some people are naturally confident, others can build their self-assurance through various experiences and choices.

Understanding the balance between nature and nurture can help women identify methods to boost their confidence level.