The Definitive Book of Body Language – Allan Pease | Free Book Summary

The Power of a Smile

A genuine smile is a powerful interpersonal tool that creates positive feelings and fosters trust.

It can be distinguished from a fake smile through eye movement, as genuine smiles engage the muscles around the eyes.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

Smiling can even improve our mood and help put others at ease.