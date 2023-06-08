The Easy Way to Stop Smoking: Join the Millions Who Have Become Non-Smokers Using Allen Carr’s Easyway Method – Allen Carr | Free Book Summary

The Easy Way to Stop Smoking: Join the Millions Who Have Become Non-Smokers Using Allen Carr’s Easyway Method – Allen Carr
In ‘The Easy Way to Stop Smoking,’ Allen Carr shares his revolutionary Easyway Method, which has helped millions of people quit smoking successfully. The book covers the psychological and physical addiction to cigarettes, debunking common beliefs that make quitting seem impossible, while providing practical tips to help readers become non-smokers.
Understanding addiction
Smoking addiction has both physical and psychological dimensions.
The nicotine in cigarettes causes physical dependence, whereas the societal associations and personal habits also contribute to psychological addiction, making it hard for smokers to quit.
Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!)
AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes!
Fear prevents quitting
The fear of living without cigarettes can hold smokers back from quitting.
Such fears include weight gain, withdrawal symptoms, and losing a psychological support system.
By addressing each fear effectively, smokers can build confidence and motivation to quit.
Importance of willpower
Using willpower alone to quit smoking is not enough, as it requires constant battle and can lead to anxiety.
Instead, addressing the psychological and rational aspects of smoking helps create a shift in perception, empowering individuals to quit without extreme reliance on willpower.
Dispelling myths
Debunking the myths surrounding smoking helps eliminate self-deception and cognitive dissonance.
Smokers believe cigarettes assist in stress relief, socialization, weight control, and concentration, but understanding the true effects of smoking can shift this mindset.
Substitutes don’t work
Relying on substitutes such as nicotine patches or e-cigarettes only maintains nicotine addiction instead of breaking it.
The Easyway Method encourages quitting all nicotine products at once to foster effective recovery and freedom from addiction.
Positive reinforcement
Adopting a positive attitude towards quitting increases the likelihood of success.
Focusing on the benefits of quitting, such as better health, increased self-esteem, and financial savings, reinforces determination and helps reduce any sense of deprivation.
Handling withdrawal
Coping with withdrawal symptoms effectively eases the quitting process.
Treating these symptoms as healing signs and adopting healthy coping mechanisms can help manage minor inconveniences during the early stages of quitting.
Social support
Having a supportive network of friends and family members can improve the likelihood of quitting success.
Sharing experiences, seeking advice, and participating in support groups can provide valuable encouragement and motivation in the quitting journey.
Avoiding relapse
Relapse prevention requires vigilance and may involve modifying routines, avoiding triggers, and finding healthier alternatives to satisfy cravings.
Remembering the reasons for quitting and focusing on the progress achieved can help maintain long-term success as a non-smoker.